An ALERT investigation into firearms trafficking has resulted in the seizure of 1000 firearms and a million rounds of ammunition from a Cardston gun shop.

Investigators allege that K&D Implements was selling firearms and ammunition illegally and that the activity took place on a number of occasions.

Police conducted a five-month investigation and confiscated the entire firearm inventory from the shop during the execution of a search warrant on May 29.

The following items were seized:

Over 1 million rounds of ammunition

49 handguns

972 long guns

270 kilograms of gun powder

446 kilograms of Tannerite, a binary explosive material

12,000 firearm primers

Two of the store’s owners were arrested and are accused of failing to ensure that those purchasing firearms provided valid Possession Acquisition Licenses (PAL), which resulted in the firearms trafficking charge.

“This gun store needlessly put public safety at risk by allowing conceivably anyone to acquire guns. We would be naïve to believe that this was not exploited by organized crime and the criminal element,” said ALERT Lethbridge Staff Sgt. Jason Walper.

“This case was much like many others in that a small piece of information, gathered in the day to day duties of our general duty members, lit the fuse to spark a much larger investigation. I am proud of the work done by our RCMP officers in the communities around the province every day,” said Supt. Garrett Woolsey, RCMP.

Dean Sommerfeldt, 58, and Todd Sommerfeldt, 31 are both charged with trafficking a firearm, possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a restricted weapon and transfer of a weapon and/or ammunition without authority.

Both men have been released from police custody with conditions.