Soldiers marched in a parade in Calgary on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge.

The line of 300 soldiers was small compared to the 100,000 that marched on Vimy Ridge in what some historians call the battle that birthed our nation.

In that four-day battle, 3,600 Canadian troops would be killed and 7,000 injured, but the Canadians did what no other army could by winning a pivotal battle that shifted the course of the war toward an Allied victory.

"We're here to remember those men who really helped change what was a colony into an autonomous sovereign nation, Canada, and it's a huge privilege for British soldiers to be allowed to come here and join this parade," said Col. Marcus Evans, British Army Training Unit Suffield.

The memory of that battle helped shape Canadian attitudes, including the understanding that sometime you must step up and give what is necessary.

"A healthy respect for people that have volunteered their services, their time, their lives for this country" said Dennette Harrison, one of the few hundred people who gathered to watch the ceremony at the Calgary Soldier’s Memorial.

Others are former or current military members for whom the event holds great significance.

“They are going with the idea that they may not survive and it takes somebody with a different mindset to do that,” said Sgt. (Ret.d) John Bertram.

“Those guys had civilian jobs, they had pride in their country and a willingness to serve,” said BDR. Jon Nelson, 20 Independent Field Battery. “When it boils down to brass tacks, that's not much different from any of the guys that serve today."

There will be services at many of the city's legions on Sunday as well as the Military Museums.