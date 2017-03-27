A family in northwest Calgary is relieved after their daughter, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, turned up safe and sound at a southwest convenience store.

The 13-year-old girl named Emma left her home in Varsity at about 3:00 p.m., telling her family she was going out to play.

The girl didn’t return and her family and police became very concerned as she has development delays and also needed medication.

The disappearance was also out of character for the teen.

She was found at a Mac’ s Store at 2104 33 Avenue S.W. at about 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Emma, who was not hurt during her ordeal, has since been reunited with her family.

Authorities have no idea how the girl made from her home to the location where she was found.