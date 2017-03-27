13-year-old Calgary girl found safe and sound at southwest shop
A girl, missing from her home in Varsity, was found early Monday morning at this Mac's Convenience Store in Marda Loop.
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 6:09AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 6:29AM MDT
A family in northwest Calgary is relieved after their daughter, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, turned up safe and sound at a southwest convenience store.
The 13-year-old girl named Emma left her home in Varsity at about 3:00 p.m., telling her family she was going out to play.
The girl didn’t return and her family and police became very concerned as she has development delays and also needed medication.
The disappearance was also out of character for the teen.
She was found at a Mac’ s Store at 2104 33 Avenue S.W. at about 4:00 a.m. Monday.
Emma, who was not hurt during her ordeal, has since been reunited with her family.
Authorities have no idea how the girl made from her home to the location where she was found.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- 13-year-old Calgary girl found safe and sound at southwest shop
- North Calgary residents gather to voice need for high school
- Senior’s disappearance enters second week
- Trudeau minister hopes budget will help 'aggressive' push to woo foreign brains
- Suspects sought in deadly Cincinnati nightclub shooting