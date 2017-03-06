Just over a dozen complaints have been handed in to Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin, the latest in a long list of allegations of bullying and harassment engulfing the force.

The documents were submitted on Friday and accuse the CPS of failing to provide a safe environment for the complainants, resulting in years of bullying and harassment.

Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP, representing the complainants, says that the filing of formal complaints is the first step in initiating an external investigation.

“It is critical that the CPS move swiftly to address these complaints, and make comprehensive changes to ensure a safe and respectful work environment,” said Rachel West, DBB’s lead counsel in a release. “We are seeking assurances from the Chief and the CPS that employees who file complaints will not face further bullying, retaliation or damage to their careers as a result of coming forward.”

Now, Chaffin, CPS lawyers and DBB will now work together to choose an external investigator.