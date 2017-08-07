Calgary officials say that 15 people were taken to hospital for treatment of symptoms of drug and alcohol abuse at this weekend’s ‘Chasing Summer’ music festival.

The electronic music festival was held for the fifth year at the Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds this weekend.

The festival is also a popular place for concertgoers to take recreational drugs.

EMS says that 10 people were taken to hospital in stable condition while five others were transported in serious condition but later stabilized.

Officials say the patients were a mix of adult men and women who were taking drugs and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

The good thing is, EMS says, that no naloxone kits were required.

Health officials add that everyone in hospital is very lucky because there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ street drug.

”Something may be misrepresented, it may be cut or mixed with other substances and when you're ingesting those things, you may be learning in a difficult way the effects it has on your body and end up in hospital for further treatment,” said Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS.

In 2016, 10 people were taken to hospital during the same event.