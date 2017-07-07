The 2017 Calgary Stampede officially begins on Friday with the parade and thousands of people are expected to settle in on the sidelines to soak up the sun and kick off the festivities.

The parade gets underway at 9:00 a.m. and this year it will be changing direction.

The procession will start from 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. and head west before turning down 10th street and onto 6th Avenue S.W.

A number of road closures are in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Westbound 6 Avenue from 6 Street S.E. to 10 Street S.W.

10 Street S.W. from 6 Avenue S.W. to 9 Avenue S.W.

Eastbound 9 Avenue from 10 Street S.W. to 8 Street S.E.

The morning connector from Bow Trail to westbound 5 Avenue S.W. will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. only.

There are additional road closures and parking restrictions in the East Village and around Fort Calgary (i.e., all roads between 4th Street SE and 6th Street SE and between 9th Avenue SE and Riverfront Avenue SE).

The midway and attractions open at Stampede Park at 11:00 a.m. and admission is free until 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the 2017 Calgary Stampede click HERE