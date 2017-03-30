Street sweepers will be out in force throughout Calgary beginning Monday, April 3, with crews cleaning neighbourhood roads seven days a week following a winter of heavier than average snowfall.

“We will be clearing 16,000 kilometres of lane roadways and our crews will be operating seven days a week in our residential areas,” said Bill Biensch, manager of roads maintenance for the City of Calgary. “We’ll be working Monday through Thursday nightshifts to get major roadways and industrial areas clean.”

According to Biensch, 34 street sweepers, including 20 rentals, will be deployed during the $7.6 million project that is expected to run until June 1.

“We will be removing about 50,000 tonnes of material,” explained Biensch. “We actually put out twice as much material in this winter season than we did in the previous winter season so we expect our spring cleanup will take a bit longer this year because of the amount of sanding material and debris that is out there.”

The city is asking Calgarians to cooperate with the street sweeping effort by obeying parking ban signs and refraining from placing garbage and recycling carts on streets during scheduled sweeping.

“If it happens to be garbage collection day, put (the) cart on the sidewalk or boulevard so that our crews can get in and clean the areas.”

Kevin Bulmer of the Calgary Parking Authority says approximately 2,800 vehicles were ticketed and towed during the 2016 spring clean-up.

“They’re short tows typically, just around the corner to allow the trucks to get in and do the sweeping,” said Bulmer. If you cannot locate your vehicle following street sweeping, Bulmer recommends taking a quick tour of the neighbourhood. “Just check within a block or so of where you parked. If you do have a question, you can call our call centre at 403-537-2100 and we’ll help you locate your car.”

A ticket for failing to observe a parking ban during street sweeping carries a $120 fine but the fine can be reduced if payment is made within the first 10 days (reduced to $80) or first 30 days (reduced to $90)

Biensch says vehicles that are not moved during a ban complicate the cleaning process.

“If people don’t move their vehicles, our equipment has to than move in-and-out to try and catch the curb anywhere there are no vehicles parked,” said Biensch.“It actually increases the time it takes to get the streets clean and, unfortunately, the finished product’s not there because there’s still aggregates left under the vehicles.”

City crews will place signs in neighbourhoods alerting residents prior to their scheduled dates for street sweeping and a full schedule, updated daily, is available at City of Calgary street cleaning.