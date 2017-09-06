

CTV Calgary Staff





The latest edition of a popular travel guide book places Alberta’s capital city in an unfavourable light while touting the experience of a visit to the Stampede city.

According to the Lonely Planet reviewers, Calgary is awash with beauty and designated as cool while Edmonton is ‘frigidly cold for most of the year’.

A representative for Lonely Planet says its travel reviewers are encouraged to offer honest portrayals of locations but direct comparisons are frowned upon.

“We genuinely want to highlight the best of each city,” explained Natalie Nicolson, Lonely Planet spokesperson. “While Edmonton indeed assisted tens of thousands of Fort McMurray fire evacuees, we chose to illustrate Edmontonians' commitment to hospitality, diversity and inclusion in other ways.”

Nicolson says travel experiences are subjective and reviewers offer their recommendations based on their visits without influence from third parties. “We occasionally hear feedback, both positive and negative, from destinations themselves and while we always welcome and take feedback into consideration, our editorial policy is to offer balanced and objective information in our guidebooks. In the same way we do not accept freebies from any organizations in exchange for positive coverage, we would not change our editorial or research schedule in response to the destination unless there is a factual inaccuracy.”

Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary, says Calgary, as a travel destination, is benefiting from recent changes.

"I do think Calgary has that vibe in it,” said Ady. “It’s a city that has been emerging and changing. Its restaurant scenes, its cultural scenes are really growing and coming to life."

Ady says Calgarians play a key role in sending visitors home with a positive outlook of Calgary. "I think one of the main things is that Calgarians love their city. They talk very warmly about their city.”

The Tourism Calgary CEO adds Edmonton is a valuable ally when it comes to attracting visitors to Alberta as many tourists visit both cities during their stay in the province.