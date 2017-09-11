There was a sudden and unexpected adjournment in a murder trial in Calgary on Monday after the accused dismissed his representation.

Fuad Yasir Ali, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mustafe Mohamud Hussein in 2015, was supposed to face a judge for a two-week trial beginning on Monday.

However, the 30-year-old fired his lawyer Alain Hepner, claiming he's lost confidence in his abilities.

Hepner said he'd met with his client on Sunday and Ali hadn't expressed any concerns then, so the dismissal surprised him.

Ali was charged in connection with a fight on July 4, 2015. Hussein, the victim, was beaten so severely he was put into a coma.

He died in hospital on August 17 after he was taken off life support.

The Crown is seeking a new trial as soon as possible to avoid the case being dismissed for violating time frame guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

The case is scheduled to return to court later in September to set a new date.