Edward Downey will be in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing into the murder of a Calgary woman and her young daughter.

The body of Sara Bailie, 34, was found in her Panorama Hills home in July of 2016. The body of her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman was found a few days later in a rural area outside Calgary.

Downey, 47, faces two counts of first degree murder.

The hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, and the crown is expected to call 16 witnesses over four days.