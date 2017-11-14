Hundreds of medical workers, researchers and policy makers are in Calgary this week dealing with the issues facing addicts all over the country.

Organizers of the ‘Issues of Substance’ conference say the meeting is important because it bring everyone together under one roof to talk about the issues and share knowledge.

“We need everyone at the table,” said Amy Porath with the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. “That’s the great thing about Issues of Substance; that everyone is here, everyone is taking about the work they’re doing and everyone is hearing about it and is able to contribute to that, so this really is the place you need to be if you’re working in the field.”

Along with the research and innovative ideas, attendees are also discussing urgent issues like cannabis legalisation and the fentanyl crisis.

The conference runs until November 15.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)