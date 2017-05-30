Alberta families looking to adopt are one step closer to being allowed to post their profiles online now that an adoption bill has passed second reading in the legislature.

Currently, it is illegal in Alberta to post an adoption profile video on any online platform and the legislation has not been updated for about three decades.

Judith Kustermans adopted both of her children and has worked with her MLA to bring forward the private member's bill.

“One of the things that I really wanted to do is get my name out there and say, hello world, we’re looking to adopt a wonderful baby boy or girl,” she said.

When she adopted her daughter in 2011 it took less than six months but the process to adopt her son took about four years.

Kustermans researched ways to make the process quicker and easier and realized Ontario, Manitoba, B.C. and the Yukon all allowed adopting families to post video profiles.

Currently, birth families have to browse the adopting couple's profile book and they have to go into the agency to view it.

Kustermans says that process is time consuming, outdated and inefficient and could be one of the reasons why the wait list is so long and the adoption rate in Alberta has dropped 30 percent.

"Everybody does everything online so I was like okay, Alberta time to move into the 21st Centruy give us an opportunity to be more visible online,” she said.

Bill 206 is intended to modernize the adoption process by allowing advertising and it passed second reading unanimously.

Adoption advocates support the bill but say checks and balances are still needed.

“Which means they’ve gone through a home study process, that they are suitable candidates to be adoptive parents so that’s, to me, one of the most important things,” said Ramone Kindrat, Adoption By Choice Executive Director.

The legislation will likely be pushed to the fall to provide time for the government to take a closer look at it and make any necessary amendments.

For more on Bill 206, click HERE.