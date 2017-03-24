Advance polling stations have opened in two byelections for Calgary ridings that were made vacant shortly after the last general election.

Voters in Calgary-Heritage and Calgary-Midnapore can submit their ballots from noon to 8:00 p.m. until Monday.

Calgary-Heritage was former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s riding while Calgary-Midnapore was the seat held by Jason Kenney, who was elected this past weekend as Alberta’s PC leader.

Information on where to vote in the byelection can be found on the Elections Canada card that was mailed out.

Voting day for the byelections is on April 3.