Photos of the Garland farm, taken by an aerial survey plane, are expected to be presented to the jury of the Douglas Garland triple murder trial as the fourth week of proceedings begins on Monday.

56-year-old Garland is accused of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

At the beginning of the trial, Crown attorney Vicki Faulkner said that the photos, taken just a few days after the disappearance of the victims, show the bodies on the farm.

Peregrine, an aerial photography company, was doing some mapping for the City of Airdrie on July 1 and 2, 2014 when it took the photos of the Garland property.

The pilot of the plane is also expected to testify.

The Crown says the images were captured by ‘dumb luck’.

Last week, court heard from a forensic dentist who testified on two vials of tooth fragments recovered from the Garland property in 2014.

Dr. Bill Blair told the court that some of the fragments had consistencies with Alvin’s teeth and one tooth appeared to be a baby tooth from the lower jaw.

The Crown says that the Likneses and Nathan O’Brien were forcibly taken from their Calgary home and brought to the Garland property where they were killed.

The trial is expected to last another two weeks.