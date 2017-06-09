A search is being conducted for two people and the plane they were flying after a light aircraft failed to arrive in Kamloops, British Columbia after departing from Lethbridge Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the plane, a Piper Cherokee Warrior, was expected to arrive in Kamloops at 4:00 p.m. PDT Thursday. The plane was reported as overdue to the TSB on Friday morning.

Authorities say the four-seater Piper Cherokee Warrior had made a brief stop in Cranbrook, B.C. to refuel and departed Cranbrook at approximately 3:00 p.m.

RCMP have identified the pilot as Alex Simon, 21, of Kamloops and the passenger as Sidney Robillard, 24, also of Kamloops.

An aerial search of the aircraft’s likely path is being conducted by members of the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre of Victoria, B.C. using a Griffon helicopter and a de Havilland Buffalo fixed wing aircraft.

More details to follow