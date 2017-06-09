Aerial search underway in B.C. for overdue aircraft that departed Lethbridge for Kamloops
Sidney Robillard and Alex Simons remain unaccounted for after the plane Simons was piloting failed to arrive in Kamloops on a flight that originated in Lethbridge (photo: RCMP)
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 8:12PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 8:21PM MDT
A search is being conducted for two people and the plane they were flying after a light aircraft failed to arrive in Kamloops, British Columbia after departing from Lethbridge Thursday morning.
According to officials with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the plane, a Piper Cherokee Warrior, was expected to arrive in Kamloops at 4:00 p.m. PDT Thursday. The plane was reported as overdue to the TSB on Friday morning.
Authorities say the four-seater Piper Cherokee Warrior had made a brief stop in Cranbrook, B.C. to refuel and departed Cranbrook at approximately 3:00 p.m.
RCMP have identified the pilot as Alex Simon, 21, of Kamloops and the passenger as Sidney Robillard, 24, also of Kamloops.
An aerial search of the aircraft’s likely path is being conducted by members of the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre of Victoria, B.C. using a Griffon helicopter and a de Havilland Buffalo fixed wing aircraft.
More details to follow
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Calgary man charged in May Long Weekend double homicide
- “I will not be intimidated” Druh Farrell denies allegations of Kensington property owner
- Crews clean up after powerful storm sweeps through southern Alberta
- Testimony at Saretzky murder trial focuses on Coleman crime scene
- Parks Canada officials endorse the human voice and bear spray over bear bangers and bells