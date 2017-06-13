The Global Petroleum Show, one of the oil and gas sector’s biggest exhibitions, has officially begun in Calgary.

The 49th annual show is bringing 110 countries together to showcase 1,000 exhibitors from all facets of the industry.

Organizers say this year is a bit more positive because Canada’s oil industry, after three long years, is finally forecasting long-term growth.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) says oil production in Canada is expected to increase from 3.85M barrels per day in 2016 to 5.1M barrels per day by 2030.

CAPP says the largest part of that growth will be from Alberta’s oil sands and will drive the need for more investment in pipelines in Canada.

The show will run until Thursday and features demonstrations of technology used in upstream and downstream production and forums on global energy supply and clean energy strategies.