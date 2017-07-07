Two people escaped unscathed following a Friday afternoon duplex fire in the city’s northeast but two cats have yet to be found.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Whitlock Place Northeast, in the community of Whitehorn, following reports of a fire.

Crews encountered one side of a side-by-side duplex fully engulfed in flames.

"Immediately we went into a defensive mode which means they don't go inside to fight the fire," explained Carole Henke, Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer. "They fought the fire from the outside because it was fully involved that means it's an extremely dangerious situation."

Firefighters extinguished the blaze while preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes. The fire was primarily contained to one half of the duplex.

There were two people inside the eastern side of the duplex at the time of the fire. According to fire officials, one person was asleep while the other was showering. The pair escaped the residence when the smoke alarm activated and were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

According to fire officials, three cats were in the home when the blaze broke out but only one cat has been located.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.