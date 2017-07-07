Alberta Health Services officials have confirmed the presence of potentially harmful bacteria in a neighbourhood lake in the city’s southeast.

Cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae, has been spotted in Lake Sundance, a private waterway in the community of Sundance. The algae bloom resembles scum, grass clippings or fuzz and people should take measures to avoid contacting it.

According to AHS, ingesting or contact the algae may result in:

Skin irritation

Rash

Sore throat

Swollen lips

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptoms often appear within hours of exposure and last for a day or two.

The community lake remains open at this time

For additional information on cyanobacteria, visit Alberta Health Services – Blue-green algae