AHS issues warning after blue-green algae found in Lake Sundance
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 2:50PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 2:51PM MDT
Alberta Health Services officials have confirmed the presence of potentially harmful bacteria in a neighbourhood lake in the city’s southeast.
Cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae, has been spotted in Lake Sundance, a private waterway in the community of Sundance. The algae bloom resembles scum, grass clippings or fuzz and people should take measures to avoid contacting it.
According to AHS, ingesting or contact the algae may result in:
- Skin irritation
- Rash
- Sore throat
- Swollen lips
- Fever
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
Symptoms often appear within hours of exposure and last for a day or two.
The community lake remains open at this time
For additional information on cyanobacteria, visit Alberta Health Services – Blue-green algae
