

CTV Calgary Staff





Alberta Health Services is warning patients of a home dental clinic in the city's southwest to undergo testing after authorities shut it down last week because of a risk of exposure to serious illness.

The clinic, at 20 Somervale Close S.W., was closed on March 21 after investigators discovered evidence of improper sterilization and sanitation processes.

Officials are now asking anyone who received care at the facility to call Health Link at 811 to arrange for a blood test for viruses.

“To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, equipment used in dental procedures must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to health standards,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald, Medical Officer of Health for AHS Calgary Zone in a release. “This unlicensed, home-based dental operation did not have these proper sterilization or sanitation processes in place, meaning individuals who received dental services through this operation may have been exposed to viruses, including hepatitis B and C and HIV.”

AHS says that Natalia Prohkin, who performed the procedures on the patients, is also to be undergoing testing for viruses that can be spread during such procedures.

"This individual is not forth coming with any individuals she had treated or provided services to. As a result we don't have a way to get in touch with people who may have used her services other than to come out with this public advisory,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald from AHS.

Prohkin was not licensed to practice dentistry in Alberta. The CEO of the Alberta Dental Association says investigators were told, through an interpreter, that she did have a dentistry degree but they were unfamiliar with the school and so she would need to write a series of exams in order to be licensed and that didn't happen.

Prohkin’s clinic will remain closed unless significant changes can be made to meet all the legislative and licensing requirements set out by the province.

All closure orders issued by AHS can be viewed online.