Alberta Health Services is warning patients of a home dental clinic in southwest Calgary to undergo testing after officials ordered the facility shut down last week because of a risk of exposure to serious illness.

The clinic, operating at 20 Somervale Close S.W. was shut down on March 21 after investigators discovered improper sterilization and sanitation processes.

Officials are now asking that anyone who received care at the facility to call Health Link at 811 to arrange for a simple and confidential blood test for viruses.

“To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, equipment used in dental procedures must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to health standards,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald, Medical Officer of Health for AHS Calgary Zone in a release. “This unlicensed, home-based dental operation did not have these proper sterilization or sanitation processes in place, meaning individuals who received dental services through this operation may have been exposed to viruses, including hepatitis B and C and HIV.”

AHS says that Natalia Prohkin, who performed the procedures on the patients, is also to be undergoing testing for viruses that can be spread during such procedures.

Prohkin’s clinic will remain closed unless significant changes can be made to meet all the legislative and licensing requirements set out by the province.

All closure orders issued by AHS can be viewed online.