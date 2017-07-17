Massive wildfires still burning in B.C. as well as one burning on the Alberta border have spewed smoke over the City of Calgary, prompting health officials to issue an air quality advisory.

Smoke is hanging over the city, so much that you can smell and even taste it the air.

Environment Canada has the air quality currently listed at 3 or low risk, but says it could get much worse on Monday.

The smoke is coming from forest fires west of Calgary.

Alberta Health Services, that issued an air quality advisory of its own on Sunday night, warns that people may feel the symptoms of the smoke, including coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly susceptible to the smoky air.

Officials advise that if you have breathing difficulties, you should stay inside.

Even if you are fit and healthy, AHS says that you should monitor your symptoms while outside, avoid exercise outside and while inside, keep your windows closed.

The fire that has created the smoky conditions in the city has forced the closure of several back country areas in Banff and Kootenay National Parks.

Parks Canada says the closure extends from the eastern boundary of Kootenay Park from the Simpson River to the boundary of Banff Park, including the Simpson Pass Trail.

For more information on Environment Canada’s air quality advisory for Calgary, you can check the official website.