If you’re headed out to the mountains this long weekend, you should be aware of the impacts that the wildfires in B.C. could have on your getaway.

Forest fires, including one in the Verdant Creek area, are continuing to burn in B.C. and they are spewing clouds of smoke into the area.

The situation is so bad that Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for a wide area in the southern section of B.C.

The wildfires have caused delays on some Alberta highways too; Highway 93 was shut down earlier this week.

That route is open right now, but officials say that smoke is unpredictable and roads could end up closed with very little warning.

The best time to travel through those areas is between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

EC also issued advisories for a number of areas in Alberta too, including Banff, Lake Louise and through Kananaskis down to Waterton Lakes National Park.

The statements say that air quality in our province is expected to improve through the day, but they are likely to remain a concern in B.C. for some time.

Sunshine Village resort is also still closed as fire crews are using the facility as a staging zone to fight the Verdant Creek wildfire.

It’s expected to reopen to visitors sometime next week.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Calgary is still a fairly low risk, but children, seniors and those with preexisting medical conditions could still be affected.