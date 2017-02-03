For the second day in a row, a WestJet plane was forced to return to the Calgary airport after smoke was reported in the cockpit and cabin.

Flight 662 took off for Toronto at 10:00 a.m. and was turned around soon after.

Officials say there was a maintenance issue that caused the air conditioning system to release smoke into the plane.

The crew declared an emergency as a precaution and the plane landed safely with 138 people on board at 10:40 a.m.

"It is important to remember that just because an emergency is declared does not necessarily mean there is an emergency on board. The declaration is made to ensure priority landing and the presence of emergency vehicles, if required," said a spokesperson for the airline in a statement to CTV News.

Jennifer Laliberte was a passenger on the plane and says it was a bit nerve-wracking.

“Obviously a little bit nervous and you could see that some of the other passengers sitting around were wondering what was going on and even the flight attendants, they were obviously a little bit concerned. I mean, you just wanted to make sure that you get back safely and as soon as you hit ground you knew that everything was going to be okay,” she said.

WestJet officials say it was the same aircraft that had an issue on Thursday and that maintenance was done on the plane overnight before it was returned to service on Friday.

They say the plane will be taken out of service again and additional inspections will be conducted before it is returned.

WestJet says all the passengers will be rescheduled on other flights to Toronto on Friday.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.