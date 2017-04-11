Students at George McDougall High School in Airdrie are going to have some very sore legs on Thursday after spending 48 hours riding stationary bikes in the school gym.

It’s all part of the school’s Ride of the Mustang event which began seven years ago after one of their students was diagnosed with cancer.

“The first Ride of the Mustang was set up in 6 weeks so it was just thrown together. Now we have a lot of time. We do it every year so we start preparing in September,” says Grade 12 student Jennifer Williams.

The event is run entirely by students who organize every detail of the event, set up the gym and organize activities.

“We’re here overnight,” says Williams. “We stay up all hours, we have karaoke going on at 4:00 in the morning.”

This year there are 49 teams participating in the event, each team has eight to 12 members and they each take a turn riding a stationary bike for an hour.

Nolan Peters is a Grade 11 student who has been participating in the event for the past two years.

“In my first couple years of riding it was just to support people,” he says. “I had no relation with anyone who had experienced cancer. But last year my uncle had cancer and he’s since passed away so it’s much more personal. “

Milan Heck appreciates all the efforts.

The Grade 10 student from Bowness High School was diagnosed with a tissue cancer two years ago and has spent a lot of time at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“It’s been an ongoing journey. I’m still going through it and I’ve made so much progress,” says Heck. “It’s just great seeing people my age involved in such a wonderful cause. It really moves me,” says Heck.

Over the past six years, the students have raised $647,555.00and all that money has been donated to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

This year students hope to raise another $130,000.00; bringing their grand total to more than $777,000.00.