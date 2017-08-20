Members of the Airdrie RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward following a Saturday afternoon road rage incident where one driver was bear sprayed.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Main Street after a motorist was injured. Investigators determined two drivers had exited their vehicles during a road rage incident and one of the drivers deployed bear spray.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle described as a white Toyota hatchback.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment, 403-945-7267, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.