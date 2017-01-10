Police are looking for a man who duped a gas station clerk near CrossIron Mills mall and made off with a tank of gasoline.

At about 8:00 a.m. on January 1, police were called by a gas station attendant who said that a man had come into the station to pay for his fuel.

He told the clerk that he’d forgotten his bank card in his car and would go and get it to pay for the gas. The man left an identification card with the attendant as collateral.

The suspect left and didn’t return. Authorities have since discovered that the identification was stolen.

They are now looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact Constable Mohamed Maiga at 403-945-7200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.