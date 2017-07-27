Police in Airdrie are looking to identify a group of suspects that are believed to be involved with a series of fires set inside an apartment building in the community.

Officials say that at about 10:25 p.m. on July 26, three men were seen leaving the 500 apartment block on Tower Lane Drive.

RCMP say that a number of small fires were set inside the building.

There is no estimate on the cost of damage.

Anyone with information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Martin Tremblay at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.