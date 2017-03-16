Airdrie RCMP looking for suspects involved in theft from Walmart
A female and a male suspect are sought by Airdrie RCMP in connection with an assault and attempted theft at the Walmart Supercentre on Tuesday.
Airdrie RCMP is hoping the public will be able to help them track down a pair of suspects who were involved in an assault on a pair of Walmart employees on Tuesday.
Police say that at around noon, they were called to the Walmart Supercentre on Main Street S. in Airdrie for reports of a theft and assault.
A pair of loss prevention officers had detained a female suspected of stealing merchandise from the store.
“They tried to stop the woman and she resisted. One of the employees was injured during the incident,” said Constable Jennifer Weedmark with Airdrie RCMP.
At that point a man, related in some way to the female suspect, arrived and pushed both of employees violently, freeing the woman.
Both suspects then ran to a red, four-door Chevrolet Cruze bearing Alberta licence plate BMZ 1479.
The woman is described as:
- thin build
- dyed blonde with dark roots
- black pants
- black top
- sunglasses
The man is described as:
- stocky build
- red beard
- black ball cap
- grey hoodie
- blue jeans
- white shoes
The loss prevention officers suffered just minor injuries in the incident and were not transported to hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Nathan Fehr at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going to www.tipsubmit.com.
