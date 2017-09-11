Airdrie RCMP lent a helping hand to an owl that had gotten itself caught in a soccer net set up at a schoolyard on Monday morning.

Officers were flagged down at about 7:45 a.m. on Monday to help after a Great horned owl had gotten stuck in the mesh of a soccer goal at Ralph McCall School in northwest Airdrie.

The owl was conscious and breathing, but wasn’t able to get out of the net on its own so officers, along with former wildlife conservation volunteer Jennifer Landels, managed to calm the bird down and remove it from the net.

The owl was then carefully wrapped up and taken to a veterinarian where it’s expected to make a full recovery.