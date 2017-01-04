Airdrie RCMP is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident where a woman was allegedly assaulted while shopping at CrossIron Mills Mall last week.

At about 3:45 p.m., a man approached a female shopper in the mall and attempted to strike up a conversation.

The woman declined to speak with him and left the shopping centre.

Police say the man followed her to her car and then began to make threatening comments towards her.

The man grabbed her arm, but the woman was able to break free from his grasp.

The incident stopped when a passerby saw what was going on and scared the man away.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Late 20s to early 30s

5’7” to 5’11”

Thin build

160 pounds

Dark brown hair

Dark brown eyes

Light beard

If anyone is able to identify the suspect, or who may have been a witness to this crime please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).