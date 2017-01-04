Airdrie RCMP seek suspect in mall assault
Airdrie RCMP is looking for this man in connection with the assault of a woman at CrossIron Mills Mall on December 28, 2016. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:17AM MST
Airdrie RCMP is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident where a woman was allegedly assaulted while shopping at CrossIron Mills Mall last week.
At about 3:45 p.m., a man approached a female shopper in the mall and attempted to strike up a conversation.
The woman declined to speak with him and left the shopping centre.
Police say the man followed her to her car and then began to make threatening comments towards her.
The man grabbed her arm, but the woman was able to break free from his grasp.
The incident stopped when a passerby saw what was going on and scared the man away.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- Late 20s to early 30s
- 5’7” to 5’11”
- Thin build
- 160 pounds
- Dark brown hair
- Dark brown eyes
- Light beard
If anyone is able to identify the suspect, or who may have been a witness to this crime please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).