A number of posts to social media about attempted abductions and suspicious encounters have caught the attention of Airdrie RCMP and police are actively investigating each case but say the reports appear to be unfounded.

Police say they received two, unrelated reports of attempted abduction on the weekend and that the circumstnaces and descriptions in the complaints were inconsistent, which led investigators to determine that they were unsubstantiated.

RCMP say they received several more reports since then that indicated that a suspicious male was seen in a van near children.

Police looked into the reports and were able to verify that the people in the vans were abiding citizens who live and work in the community.

RCMP officials say some information posted to social media can be misleading and they are asking people to share this type of information with police instead of online.

“As a mother and as a part of this community, I can well appreciate the concern that people have with the reports that are out there right now,” said Inspector Kim Pasloske, commanding officer of Airdrie RCMP detachment. “Unfortunately, that concern can lead to sharing of incomplete or inaccurate information online which impedes the police investigation. I would ask that everyone refrain from sharing heresay online and report any facts they have to our investigators so we can determine what took place in each of these incidents.”

To report suspicious activity, contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.