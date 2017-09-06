A number of Canadian airlines are joining the effort to help travellers escape the path of Hurricane Irma as it spins through the Caribbean on Wednesday.

The storm, packing 297 km/h winds, is making its way along through the Caribbean islands, toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola. Officials say it's possible the record-breaking storm could hit Florida as well.

A number of vacationers are still in the area and are desperately seeking help to get out of the way of the savage storm.

Air Transat, Air Canada and WestJet have all sent extra planes to gather passengers in the area and fly them to safety.

Officials with Air Transat says 10 aircraft have been sent on evacuation operations out of Montreal and Toronto, destined for the Dominican Republic.

Air Canada says additional flights are being brought from the Domincan and Florida and larger planes have been sent to Cuba to help people escape.

WestJet has also sent extra planes to the Dominican and the Turks and Caicos. Those planes will be taking passengers to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata.

Officials say they are working with local authorities to coordinate their rescue efforts and advise anyone in the affected areas to follow the instructions of authorities.

The storm is affecting thousands of travellers, including a Calgary couple on their honeymoon in the Bahamas.

They were married just a couple of weeks ago and are trying to get a flight out, but say they haven't been able to get one yet.

"Please send someone, even if we can get other airlines to help if Air Canada can't do it. We just need help, we need to get out of here, we need to get home and it's just frustrating knowing there is nothing coming," said Sandeep Aulakh.

All three airlines are allowing travellers to change their flights, free of charge. People are also encouraged to check their websites and social media for updates to travel advisories.

Hurricane Irma is the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded and has already caused widespread flooding and downed a number of trees on the small island of Barbuda.

There are no immediate reports of casualties so far.

(With files from the Associated Press)