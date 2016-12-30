It’s just two days before the NDP government will flip the switch on the carbon tax and, while it says that Albertans won’t suffer that much, businesses aren’t that sure.

The issue is so big that some businesses are now warning their customers about the jump they’ll have to swallow.

Notices have been posted at many gas stations about the new carbon tax which is expected to increase the cost of fuel by four cents a litre alone.

Clinton Alexander runs a gas bar and convenience store near Edmonton and says he printed up a pamphlet to inform his customers about the upcoming price hike.

He says that all businesses, from small shops like his to large corporations will see an increase in costs that will be passed down to customers.

“Everything that’s transported in trucks, which is pretty much everything you buy, is gonna have to go up in price. Some will come across probably in the next week or two.”

The Notley government maintains that the average Alberta family will pay less than $350 more per year and about two thirds of residents will get some form of a rebate too.

The talk of the carbon tax comes as prices at the pumps have gone up and are now sitting at just under a dollar a litre across the city.

According to GasBuddy.com, you can still get gas at 96.9 cents per litre, while the most expensive gas in Calgary is listed at 110.9 cents per litre.