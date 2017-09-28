The Government of Alberta is continuing to offer savings for energy efficient products, aiming to cut down on electricity as we head into one of the more intensive usage periods of the year.

The fall campaign, beginning Thursday and running until October 29, includes such seasonal items such as block heaters, programmable thermostats and Christmas lights.

The program adds onto the original, announced earlier this year, and now involves over 600 retailers.

Officials say that the spring campaign was highly successful, leading to an increase in sales of low-flow showerheads, LED lights, smart power bars, heavy duty timers, motion sensors among many other items.

“The spring campaign was a huge success, proving once again that Albertans embraced the many ways we can make our homes more efficient and comfortable. We’re continuing to build on this momentum to further reduce energy use,” said Monica Curtis, CEO of Energy Efficiency Alberta.

Customers looking to participate in the program that includes in-store savings, home improvement rebates and online rebates, can find more information on the government’s website.