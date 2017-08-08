Glenn Campbell, a country music legend, died Tuesday morning at the age of 81.

While no cause of death was given; Campbell was battling Alzheimer’s disease.

He announced the diagnosis to the world in June 2011.

Alberta country music artist Brett Kissel says Campbell was one of his heroes.

A member of his band broke the news to him and Kissel immediately told his wife.

“It was a sad moment for the two of us because we absolutely loved his music, we still do and always will,” says Kissel.

Kissel says Campbell was meticulous when it came to making his records.

“It was so special, especially in the 1960s and 70s, when you had so many other bands and artists going into the studio for a day; cranking things out then leaving to get back out on the road,” he says. “Glenn Campbell was making his albums so particular and so special and so much better than anybody else that the way we make our albums today is a direct reflection of how Glenn Campbell did it because he did it first and he did it best”.

Kissel said Campbell was a true pioneer when it came to making music in the 1960s and 70s incorporating orchestras and symphonies and all the elements of pop music into his songs years before other country artists.

One of Kissel’s favourite Glenn Campbell songs is "Galveston" and he remembers listening to "Rhinestone Cowboy" on a greatest country songs of all-time record his grandfather bought for him.

Kissel calls Campbell a quadruple threat.

“The guy was an outstanding performer. He was also one of the best singers to ever be recorded but then aside from that he was an amazing guitarist playing on some of the biggest sessions to ever come out of L.A. and Nashville. He was an outstanding host with the Glenn Campbell Good Time Hour in the 70s,” he says. “Nowadays artists need to diversify to be successful and I’m glad that I can look up to Glenn and try to do the same thing with my career. “

Kissel says he’ll remember Glenn Campbell every time he steps on stage and thinks he’ll make room for a Glenn Campbell song or two in future concerts.