Nine-year-old Nate Gartly is ecstatic to return to a homeland he doesn’t recollect alongside the family that adopted him from the earthquake ravaged country.

John and Melissa Gartly of Lomond, Alberta adopted Nate in 2010, the same year his native Haiti was rocked by a catastrophic earthquake that claimed the lives of almost 300,000 people and displaced more than 1.5 million Haitians.

The Gartlys were in the process of adopting the then two-year-old from a Haitian orphanage when the earthquake hit. Fearing for their son’s safety, the couple was relieved to learn that Nate had suffered no harm and they brought him home to Canada.

“It's just amazing to have him in our arms,” Melissa Gartly told CTV in 2010. “We don't have to worry anymore.”

Nate quickly adapted to life with his new family and the Gartlys adored life with the ‘funny kid with a great sense of humour’.

The Gartlys pledged to make sure Nate never forgets where he is originally from. The family has been in contact with orphanage staff over the years and they are now preparing to return to Haiti. They'll spend five weeks working in the orphanage, caring for the children.

“Honestly, I think we're all a little nervous but excited,” explained Melissa. “Excited to see how Haiti has progressed since the earthquake,”

“Some of the orphanage workers will know him.”

The nine-year-old has no memories of his time in Haiti but is proud of his homeland and loves showing people photographs of the orphanage and his Canadian debut.

“I like the fact that I came from Haiti,” said Nate. “I'm very excited to go back and help the orphanage."

Melissa says she is more than willing to answer any questions Nate or his siblings may have about his life prior to the adoption. “We've had open conversations about Haiti, about his birth mom.”

Nate, like most children raised in southern Alberta, loves snow, skating and hockey. “He’s as Canadian as it gets,” says his mother Melissa. The nine-year-old can’t wait to experience a different climate. “I'm excited for the heat because I like to be hotter,” said Nate.

His siblings are looking forward to the experience. “It's going to be fun to go there and think Nate actually lived here once,” said Nate’s sister Norah.

The Gartlys say the trip is a way to give back and to thank those who cared for Nate throughout the first two years of his life. The family will assist with the opening of a new orphanage and plan tol bring formula and medical supplies from Canada,

With files from CTV’s Terry Vogt