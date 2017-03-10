The federal government announced on Friday that it will provide $1.3 billion in funding over the next ten years to support a variety of health care initiatives in Alberta.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman made the announcement at a press conference in Calgary and says it isn’t what they asked for but that she is satisfied with the agreement.

“Alberta and Canada have come to a health funding agreement. This will see $703 million in federal funding directed to home care in Alberta and another $580 million for additional supports in mental health,” she said. “We’ve got the commitment that it’s going to be tied to the population of the jurisdiction and that’s really important to us that we make sure that we continue to get the appropriate funding based on the population of Alberta and that we do have it tied to GDP.”

Ottawa reached health agreements with Alberta, Ontario and Quebec on Friday, after months of negotiations.

An arrangement was reached with B.C. last month that included $1.4 billion over 10 years, leaving Manitoba as the only holdout.

Alberta's agreement includes funding to help combat the growing opioid problem.

“The Government of Alberta has secured $6 million in new funding to help us address the outbreak crisis that we’re facing in this province. This is new funding on top of the $75 million that’s been announced nationally, just a few weeks ago,” said Hoffman. ”This is going to mean that we can move on our three-pronged approach in the health side in increasing access to opioid replacement therapies.”

The minister also provided an update on extended hours at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and Cross Cancer Institute, which were put in the place over the last six months.

“Many patients rely on friends and family to take them to appointments, their role is important. Having extended hours removes barriers to the day-to-day reality of schedules and removes some of the stress for everyone,” she said. “Approximately 40 additional staff have been hired here and at the Cross Cancer Institute to complement the increased hours of operation.”

“The cost for this year is $3.6 million. The annualized cost is approximately $5 million,” said Dr. Francois Belanger, Vice President Quality & Chief Medical Officer, Alberta Health Services.

The Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic at the TBCC in Calgary started offering weekend appointments and extended week day hours in January and the hours for medical oncology services and radiation oncology were extended at the Cross Cancer Institute last fall.

“Treating cancer quickly is critical so we are very pleased that Alberta Health Services and the provincial government are finding ways to treat more patients. Every day, more than 43 Albertans are diagnosed with cancer, extending hours helps keep up with that demand and ensure better outcomes for Albertans facing this disease,” said Myka Osinchuk, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The province says there has been an overall increase of 3.7 percent in the treatment of all cancers and that the TBCC treats between 24 and 30 patients every weekend.

