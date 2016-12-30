Along with the carbon tax, another one of the Notley government policies will come into effect on January 1, one aimed at protecting residents from often aggressive door-to-door salespeople.

As of January 1, the government has banned the sale of all energy goods and services door to door including:

furnaces

natural gas and electricity energy contracts

water heaters

windows

air conditioners

energy audits

The government says it made the decision after listening to a number of complaints from Albertans who were fed up with aggressive sales pitches made at their front door.

“I’m happy that the New Year brings relief for Albertans and I look forward to taking further action to better protect Alberta consumers throughout 2017,” said Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta in a release.

Companies that contravene the new rules could face charges under the Fair Trading Act.

Penalties include a fine of up to $300,000, imprisonment for up to two years, administrative penalties of $100,000, director’s orders and licencing actions.

The NDP government says that energy companies are still allowed to advertise their services over the phone and on the Internet.

In-person sales such as kiosks and print advertising are also still allowed.

Consumers can call the province’s consumer protection line at 1-877-427-4088 or file a complaint online with Service Alberta if they have concerns about door-to-door sales.