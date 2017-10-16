Emergency medical personnel in Alberta now have a four-legged friend to help them handle the psychological stress related to the job.

Starting this week, a pooch from the service’s new Psychological Awareness and Wellness Support (PAWS) program, will be visiting staff at EMS stations.

Delray, a three-year-old black lab and his handler Erica Olson will be visiting staff following traumatic calls and on a regular basis to maintain morale, promote mental wellness, support members returning to work following medical leave and raise awareness of mental health resources for workers.

According to the AHS, animal contact has been shown to trigger the production of oxytocin in the body, which lowers stress by reducing blood pressure and cortisol levels.

“Our EMS professionals deal with challenging and traumatic calls every day across Alberta,” said AHS Chief Paramedic Darren Sandbeck. “The psychological impact is very real and we have made it our priority to support our staff every step of the way.”

Delray is being provided to the EMS through a partnership with PADS, a national leader in breeding, raising, training and supporting certified assistance dogs.

The EMS Foundation has donated $50,000 to buy an SUV, modified to transport the PAWS team.

PAWS will be based in Alberta’s Central Zone, but officials will be monitoring the program for 12 to 18 months to see how it can be expanded to the rest of the province.