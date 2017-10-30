The fall sitting of the Alberta Legislature begins on Monday and there are some critical priorities ahead for the government, including gas and dash laws and regulations for gay/straight alliances.

The NDP government is also expected to release details of legislation concerning the coming legalization of marijuana by the federal government next July.

There will also be a number of MLAs sitting in different places when the session opens.

Karen McPherson, who was originally elected as an NDP MLA in Calgary-Mackay Nosehill, quit the party a few weeks ago. She claimed that politics was getting too polarized and she sought to focus on working for her constituents.

McPherson announced this weekend she is joining the Alberta Party, bringing that organization's seat count up to two.