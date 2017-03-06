Provincial officials will be heading back to work as the spring session of the legislature begins later on Monday.

We’ve already gotten a taste of some of the discussion that will take place during last week’s throne speech that revealed a heavy focus on jobs and families.

Officials say the new bills will do a lot for job creation and make things easier for families.

Bill 1, detailed in the throne speech last week, aims to fulfill the latter by reducing education costs for families that are used to pay for textbooks, photocopying and busing.

Those costs, the province says, add up to about $200M every year.

The cost-cutting bill comes at a critical time for the province, where Alberta is still dealing with a $10.6B deficit.

The Notley government has promised to keep spending steady avoid rattling an economy already hit hard by low oil prices.

They are also planning on strategies to put a cap on electricity prices and make housing more affordable for Albertans.

The Wildrose Party is critical of the government’s approach.

“We’ve seen the price of oil increase over the last little while and we’ve also seen the government increase spending over the last little while, so all the indications are that they aren’t interested in saving,” said Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper.

Another popular bill expected to get traction during the sitting is a bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci is expected to release the budget later on this month.