Outspoken Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt has launched a new group aimed at pressing towards the reunification of the PC and Wildrose Parties while promoting what he calls ‘Liberty-Conservative’ principles.

He announced his new group, named United Liberty, at a town hall meeting held in Strathmore on Thursday night.

Fildebrandt says the two parties should not reunite just for the sake of getting power.

“The end game is one united Conservative Party that forms government in the next election and governs according to its principles in the long term. So, United Liberty is going to be sort of a keeper of the torch of the Liberty Conservative movement within the proposed united Conservative Party.”

Fildebrandt says he won’t decide whether or not he’ll run for leader until the merge is actually approved.