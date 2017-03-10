Laura Coward, the Millet mom who drugged and killed her daughter in the summer of 2014, will learn her sentence in a Calgary courtroom on Friday.

Coward pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on February 16, avoiding the need for a full trial on her original charge of first-degree murder.

She admitted to killing her daughter, Amber Lucius, after drugging her with sleeping pills in a remote field near Sundre.

When she couldn’t rouse her, she believed the girl had died of an overdose so Coward panicked and set her SUV on fire.

Coward was arrested while standing outside the burned-out vehicle.

Medical officials say that Amber died of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia.

The punishment for second-degree murder is an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

The Crown is asking for no parole for 20 years while the defence is requesting a period of 10 to 12 years before parole is allowed.

Coward’s lawyers say her guilty plea is a mitigating factor.

Court documents show that Coward had been involved in a bitter custody battle and divorce proceedings with the girl’s father, Duane Lucius.

Lucius spoke during Coward’s sentencing hearing last week, telling the court that he would ‘never forgive’ her for killing their daughter.