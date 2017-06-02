The Notley government is getting into the game and offering to cover the full costs to build playgrounds at a number of new schools throughout the province.

In an announcement on Friday, Premier Rachel Notley said her government would be contributing $250,000 towards playground construction costs for all Kindergarten to Grade 6 schools announced between 2014 and 2018.

"We want to make sure they have the tools to realize their big dreams and we all want to be sure that they live in the communities that are strong who also help them to realize those big dreams,” Notley said during a conference at Vista Heights School in Calgary.

Notley says the grants will support Alberta’s youngest students while reducing the burden of fundraising on their parents. “It’s going to make life better and more affordable for Alberta families.”

She says that the grant program will also ensure that there are good quality playgrounds in every community, regardless of income level.

“It ensures we have strong centres throughout our cities and our towns and our communities in the province and that is fundamental.”

The previous model for playground funding required the school itself to raise half of the $250,000 and then apply for a grant from the province to pay the other half.

For schools built from 2014 that have already gone ahead with playground construction and raised funds to do it, the grant would still apply.

“There is still that option available to them,” said Education Minister David Eggen. “If that playground already got a [Culture & Tourism] grant, it is possible to switch that out with the grant announced today. We have about 51 schools that would available now to take advantage of this new opportunity.”

The new program will cost the province about $20M.

Replacement schools approved to be built in the upcoming school year are also eligible, provided that they are being built on a new site without an existing playground.

If the school needs more than $250,000 to build the desired playground, the extra funds will need to be raised by the school itself.