Stephanie Kusie will run for Jason Kenney’s old seat in the upcoming byelection for Calgary Midnapore.

Kenney stepped down last fall to run for the leadership of the Alberta PC Party, and offered his congratulations to Kusie on Twitter, saying she is a “strong, compelling conservative”.

Kusie ran in Ward 12 in the 2013 municipal election but lost to Shane Keating.

She then took over the role of Executive Director at Common Sense Calgary.

A date for the byelection must be set by March 22.