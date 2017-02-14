STARS relies on public funding to keep it in the air and officials are calling on Albertans to come out and support the lottery after a drastic drop in ticket sales.

The annual STARS Lottery covers about a third of the society’s annual operating costs and a slow in ticket sales has organizers concerned.

“I think overall giving is down in the sector. We have felt very fortunate at STARS to have really sustained and continued support and we appreciate it’s tough for everybody and you do have to make choices,” said Andrea Robertson, President and CEO of STARS. “So we’re 64 percent today, normally at 88 percent at this point, so we’re hoping maybe people just have not bought yet, still have some capacity, we’re hoping, and if they don’t, we completely understand that as well.”

STARS has been operating for more than 30 years and for many is the difference between life and death.

Hugh Watson was involved in an ATV crash in January 2009 and says STARS saved his life.

“The key reason I’m still here is because of the fast flight into the ICU at the Foothills Hospital,” he said. “This chopper fires up, flies out, picks me up and had me dropped off at that hospital in 15 minutes. Essential, essential, because, like I said, I only had a one percent chance of living.”

“Those are the injuries where we’re very close, able to fly really fast and get him to the care he needs really fast that’s where the real point of, the sharp end of the stick really makes a difference, is fast, really traumatized patients going to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, it’s fantastic,” said Dr. David Lendrum, Flight Physician.

STARS has three bases in the province and last year the lottery ticket sales brought in more than $11.5 million.

Officials say five flights come out of each base daily and that crews flew a total of 1800 missions last year.

This year, there are a number of prizes up for grabs including; four homes, cash, vehicles, vacations and electronics.

The early bird cut-off for tickets is March 1 and the last day to purchase them is March 22.

