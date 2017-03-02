Police in Lethbridge have located two missing sisters in the United States and closed a cold case that has spanned over 30 years.

Anna Hakze and Kym Hakze were last seen by family members in the mid-1980s in Edmonton.

Police say Anna was estranged from her family at the time but the two sisters were very close.

They were reported missing by their mother in 2003 after she hadn’t seen or heard from them in over ten years.

Police investigated a number of tips and leads over the years and even submitted DNA from the family during the Robert Pickton trial to rule the sisters out as victims.

“We had some original information that they might be in the Vancouver area so with all the Pickton murders we had submitted some DNA and stuff like, other evidence like that, out that way to determine potentially, if maybe they suffered the same fate out there. That obviously came back negative and wasn’t determined to be part of the Pickton murder investigation,” said LPS Staff Sergeant Scott Woods.

The women’s fingerprints were also provided to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System operated by U.S. authorities in an attempt to locate them.

Police in Lethbridge put out a plea for information in 2015 to generate new leads but failed to turn up anything new in the case.

In January, Lethbridge police reviewed the file again and noticed that a theft report was filed with police in Vancouver in 1999 by a woman with the same last name as an alias that was known to be used by Anna.

Investigators requested the file and when they contacted the woman they found out she was not Anna Hakze but she was able to provide police with information that corroborated a tip they received in the case in 2012.

The woman in Vancouver had also saved a 1984 newspaper article that advertised a book written by another woman with the same name and said she held onto it because she had never met anyone else with the same unusual name.

In 2012, police investigated the tip thinking it might be the missing sisters, as it identified two women, one an author and the other with a name that was known to be used as an alias by Kym.

Police attempted to contact the author and her publisher but neither responded to their inquiries and they were unable to locate the other woman.

Investigators continued to dig for information and came across the author’s name during online searches that included a photo and information on where she was currently living.

“We certainly didn’t have a lot of the technology, the abilities to search for people thirty years ago, twenty years ago, that we do now, which certainly has assisted us on this one specifically,” said Woods.

Record searches using the name turned up nothing but police did find records in the name of the author from the old newspaper clipping and obtained a number of documents related to it including one that listed a sister as next of kin.

A fingerprint comparison was done and confirmed that the two women were the missing sisters and in February police in the U.S. confirmed Kym’s true identity.

Woods says social media played a big part in tracking the sisters down.

“Recently it was huge because like I said the open-source checks that we did, specifically this book and author, is ultimately what led us down the path to get the resolution on this that we ended up with,” said Woods.

Police in Lethbridge called Kym and she told them that they were unaware they had been reported missing, after walking away from their lives in Canada.

Investigators have not spoken with Anna but say Kym, who now goes by another name, has had contact with her and police in the U.S. have confirmed Anna’s residency.

“It’s tough to explain for us because we deal so much in the reality of tragedy and having to give families, you know, a lot of difficult news so to actually be able to go to a family and give them the closure on a positive note, because so many times it ends up not being what they want to hear or we’re stuck in a spot where we have been for the last number of years where we just can’t give them the answers so it’s one of those ones where we’re certainly going to enjoy it as I’m sure the families were relieved to have it off the books as well,” said Woods.

The sisters, now aged 67 and 53 respectively, have requested privacy and have been given contact information for family members.