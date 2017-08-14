The beaver population at the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation in Madden has doubled in size after another beaver was found this past June.

In June 2016, AIWC announced details of a five-week-old female beaver that had been found injured and far from the water in northwest Calgary.

The beaver made a full recovery at the centre and was destined to live a solitary life at the facility until she was two to three years old; old enough to live on her own.

However, that wouldn’t be the case because staff announce that another beaver has been brought into their care.

In June, AIWC says a two-year-old male beaver was brought to them after it was found injured in a storm drain in northwest Calgary.

Officials say that beavers are highly social animals but there can be challenges posed by introducing them to one another, but the pair at the facility is getting along quite well.

Taking care of two beavers does take a lot more funding, caregivers say.

They estimate that the care for both animals until spring 2018 will cost approximately $23,000.

To cover this cost, AIWC has opened an online fundraising campaign.

People can also donate or adopt the pair of North American beavers through AIWC’s online store.