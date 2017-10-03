Tara Roe, a resident of Okotoks, has been confirmed as the fourth Canadian killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday.

Roe’s mother-in-law Angie Myers said that she was separated from her husband and friends during the incident but was hit by gunfire and died afterwards.

She said that Roe was a dynamic, outgoing and beautiful person whose strongest quality was that she was an amazing mother to her children.

Myers says that the Calgary Police Service was instrumental in helping the family find locate Roe, whose husband had no idea where she was.

Roe, 34, worked with autistic children in Calgary and also modelled part time. She leaves behind her husband Zach and two young children.

The young woman grew up in Brandon, Manitoba and friends and former coworkers there say they are heartbroken at her loss.

Skylar Lee, Roe’s friend, says she was a joy to be around, the most kind and loving person and was always open to help whenever needed.

John Bailey, the superintendent of schools with the Foothills School Division, says Roe worked as an educational assistant in Okotoks.

Bailey said supports are being put in place to help staff that need it.

"It has been a challenging time for our Division yet we continue to stand together and support one another. We have put our crisis response team in place and they will remain as long as is needed to assist students and staff."

He adds that their thoughts are with all of the family members and friends of those affected by the shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help her family with expenses associated with her loss.

The identity of the third victim, 28-year-old Calla Medig, was confirmed on Tuesday morning. The young woman was originally from Jasper but moved to Edmonton three years ago with a friend, wanting to experience life in a bigger city.

The Jasper Royal Canadian Legion revealed on Monday that it has lowered its flag in memory of Medig, calling her a ‘young, beautiful lady’.

Two other Canadians were killed in the attack that killed 59 people and wounded over 500 others.

Jessica Klymchuk, a mother of four from Valleyview, a community just north of Edmonton was attending the concert with her fiancé. A donation page has been created to help support Klymchuk's family and pay for medical bills in the United States.

Jordan McIldoon, a mechanic from Maple Ridge, B.C. was also killed. He would have celebrated his 24th birthday later this week.

Six other Canadians were hurt in the shooting, including Calgarian Steve Arruda, who needed to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from his leg.

An unidentified Airdrie woman was also shot twice and is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital.

Meanwhile, people returning to Calgary from Las Vegas described a night of panic and horror following the shooting.

“Shocking,” said Peter Hribar. “It’s a bit of a mayhem thing because to hear that many shots, you know. This isn’t one of, so we were lucky but I feel for all the people who were down there.”

“You know, it was just really, really scary. I always tend to be an optimist I thought it’s not my time, but because we didn’t know, we didn’t have the right information,” said Cheryl Hamelin. “I was just thinking about my kids and my family and I was just so scared.”

Canadian Affairs is working to confirm if any other Canadians were involved in the shooting.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, killed himself before officers stormed Room 135 in the gold-colored glass skyscraper.

The motive for the attack remains a mystery, with Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo saying: "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point."

(With files from CTV Edmonton, CTVNews.ca and the Associated Press)