A Strathmore area woman has been charged with 80 fraud-related offences in connection to a scam that swindled several victims out of their savings.

RCMP were called by a concerned resident on May 31 who said they had been the victim of a fraud that resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that a woman was using a fraudulent bank letter to persuade people to give her money.

Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested and charged on June 27 with:

  • Two counts of Uttering Threats
  • Two counts of Fraud Over $5000
  • 78 Counts of Fraud Under $5000

Police say Moore has also used the following names/alias’:

  • Jane Seaman
  • Elizabeth Seaman
  • Jane Norman
  • Jane Plimmer
  • JJ O’Conner
  • Jane Smith

Moore is out on bail with numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 7, 2017.