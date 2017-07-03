A Strathmore area woman has been charged with 80 fraud-related offences in connection to a scam that swindled several victims out of their savings.

RCMP were called by a concerned resident on May 31 who said they had been the victim of a fraud that resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that a woman was using a fraudulent bank letter to persuade people to give her money.

Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested and charged on June 27 with:

Two counts of Uttering Threats

Two counts of Fraud Over $5000

78 Counts of Fraud Under $5000

Police say Moore has also used the following names/alias’:

Jane Seaman

Elizabeth Seaman

Jane Norman

Jane Plimmer

JJ O’Conner

Jane Smith

Moore is out on bail with numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 7, 2017.