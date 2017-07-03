Alberta woman faces 80 charges in fraud investigation
Published Monday, July 3, 2017 11:30AM MDT
A Strathmore area woman has been charged with 80 fraud-related offences in connection to a scam that swindled several victims out of their savings.
RCMP were called by a concerned resident on May 31 who said they had been the victim of a fraud that resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars.
During the course of the investigation, police determined that a woman was using a fraudulent bank letter to persuade people to give her money.
Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested and charged on June 27 with:
- Two counts of Uttering Threats
- Two counts of Fraud Over $5000
- 78 Counts of Fraud Under $5000
Police say Moore has also used the following names/alias’:
- Jane Seaman
- Elizabeth Seaman
- Jane Norman
- Jane Plimmer
- JJ O’Conner
- Jane Smith
Moore is out on bail with numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 7, 2017.
